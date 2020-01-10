BBK Final: Goshen 58 Clinton-Massie 55

GOSHEN — Dylan Ashcraft’s three-pointer at the buzzer gave Goshen a 58-55 SBAAC American Division win Friday night over Clinton-Massie.

The loss puts Massie at 0-9 overall and 0-4 in the American Division.

Goshen improves to 6-4 overall and 3-1 in the division, good enough for a second-place tie with Wilmington behind leader New Richmond.

Brendan Lamb led the Falcons with 15 points while Tate Olberding added 12 and Carter Euton had 11.

Josh Hice led all scorers with 24 points, including four three-pointers. Ashcraft had 14 points, also connecting on four three-pointers.

The Warriors made 10 three-pointers on the night.

Goshen led 14-13 after one with Hice netting seven in the opening period. Euton had five for the Falcons

In the second, Massie took the lead, going on top 31-27 at halftime. Olberding had six points and the Falcons made 6 of 7 at the free throw line in the quarter.

Goshen tied the game at 37-37 in the third. The Warriors made four three-pointers in the third and the teams started even going to the fourth.

Lamb had four while Jordan Redman and Euton had three-pointers. Hice had six for Goshen and the teams were tied in the final seconds.

The Warriors worked the ball around for the final shot and Ashcraft was open in the left corner and hit the game-winner.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/01/web1_LOGO-cm-letter-5.jpg