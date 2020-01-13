WHS bowlers have no trouble with Goshen at RZL

WILMINGTON — The Wilmington High School boys teams had no trouble Monday with Goshen in SBAAC American Division matches at Royal Z Lanes.

The WHS girls were 1,970 to 1,669 winners. Wilmington is 5-2 in the division. Goshen is 2-5.

Ariel Comberger led the way with 167 and 179 games. She leads the SBAAC girls statistical standings with a 180 average.

The Wilmington boys won by nearly 500 pins, 2,751 to 2,284.

Elijah Martini paced the Hurricane (7-0 in the division) with games of 288 and 223. Hunter Gallion had a 258 games while Grant Pickard had 202 and 220. Pickard tops the SBAAC boys bowling stats with a 227 average; Martini is third at 214.

SUMMARY

Jan 13, 2020

@Royal Z Lanes

Girls Results

Wilmington 1970 Goshen 1669

WHS-Haylee Wright 158, 110; Kennedy Harcourt 149, 126; Cassidy Cole 126, xx; Alexia Frazier 147, 150; Ariel Comberger 167, 179 TOTALS 743, 713

Baker games: 177, 189, 148 TOTAL 514

GHS-Paisley Frye 131, 124; Rachel Stefansky 117, 127; Lacie Forewright 101, 98; Madison Hartfield 133, 137; Megan Lucas 164, 174 TOTALS 646, 660

Baker games: 145, 118, 100 TOTAL 363

–

Boys Results

Wilmington 2751 Goshen 2284

WHS-Jordan Tackett 218, 187; Hunter Gallion 197, 258; Jordan Macik 167, 188; Elijah Martini 288, 223; Grant Pickard 202, 220. TOTALS 1072, 1076

Baker games: 223, 191, 189 TOTAL 603

GHS-Michael Douglas 100, 102; Paris Schafer 180, 210; Chris Burns 171, 192; Ryan Aldridge 188, 212; Connor Holmes 202, 206 TOTALS 841, 922

Baker games: 193, 165, 163