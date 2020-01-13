WHS offense struggles in 43-25 loss

CINCINNATI — Struggling to score, the Wilmington High School girls basketball team was defeated by West Clermont Monday 43-25 in a non-league girls basketball game at the WC gym.

West Clermont is 10-4 on the year. Wilmington drops to 6-7.

Wilmington had a tough night shooting the basketball, hitting on just 8 of 32 from the field. WHS was 0 for 8 from beyond the three-point arc.

Sophie Huffman made 3 of 7 and finished with seven points. Sami McCord was 5 of 6 at the free throw line and also scored seven points.

Karlie Morgan had 11 rebounds.

SUMMARY

Jan 13, 2020

@West Clermont High School

West Clermont 43 Wilmington 25

WC^15^5^12^11^^43

WI^9^4^6^6^^25

(25) WILMINGTON (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Jamiel 0-0-2-2 McCord 1-0-5-7 Huffman 3-0-1-7 Murphy 2-0-0-4 Morgan 0-0-1-1 Robinson 0-0-0-0 Noszka 0-0-0-0 Diels 0-0-0-0 Moore 0-0-0-0 Drake 2-0-0-4 TOTALS 8-0-9-25

(43) WEST CLERMONT (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Nutter 1-0-0-2 Am. Lovejoy 2-1-0-5 Jenike 6-3-0-15 Hale 5-1-3-14 Davis 0-0-0-0 Stahl 1-0-0-2 Al. Lovejoy 0-0-0-0 White 1-0-0-2 Lammert 0-0-0-0 Gorsline 0-0-0-0 Howe 1-1-0-3 Acuff 0-0-0-0 TOTALS 17-6-3-43

FIELD GOALS: WI Murphy 2-2 Drake 2-3 (8-32) Huffman 3-7; WC (17-45) Jenike 6-11 Hale 5-10

3 PT FIELD GOALS: WI (0-8); WC (6-24) Jenike 3-6

FREE THROWS: WI (9-17) McCord 5-6 Jamiel 2-2; WC (3-3)

REBOUNDS: WI-24 (Morgan 11, McCord 6); WC-34 (Hale 12 White 8)

ASSISTS: WI-3 (Huffman 2); WC-8

STEALS: WI-8 (Jamiel 2 Moore 2); WC-5

BLOCKED SHOTS: WI-1; WC-2

TURNOVERS: WI-14; WC-12