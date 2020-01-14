BBK Final: Bethel-Tate 59 East Clinton 48

BETHEL — Led by Luke Frondorf, Bethel-Tate made 17 free throws in the fourth quarter and held off East Clinton 59-48 Tuesday in SBAAC National Division boys basketball.

The win puts Bethel-Tate at 7-7 overall and 5-2 in the division.

East Clinton drops to 1-11 overall and 0-7 in the National.

The Astros were without leading scorer Branson Smith, who was injured.Smith is averaging 18 points and 4 rebounds a game for East Clinton.

East Clinton has already been playing without Matt Mitchell, who is injured and has played in just two games this season. Mitchell averaged nearly 10 points a game last season. Smith

Despite that, East Clinton had offensive balance with Dakota Collom leading four players with seven or more points. Collom finished with 13 points while Dylan Peterman added 10 and Gunner Neanover totaled 9. Matt Hall had 7.

Collom and Peterman both made three-pointers in the opening period and the game was tied 10-10 going to the second.

Neanover chipped in with five of his nine in the second and Colton Vadnais added a three-pointer as the Astros held a 22-19 halftime lead.

Things started to slip away from East Clinton following the break. EC managed just eight points while Bethel-Tate got five from Seth Vining. The Tigers led 32-30 going to the final period.

In the final period, it was a free shooting contest and the Tigers won. Frondorf made all eight of his attempts and Alex Manz was 5 for 8 at the line.

East Clinton had its most productive quarter with 18 points — 5 by Collom and 4 by Peterman — but the Tigers responded with 27 for the win.

Bethel-Tate ended up hitting on 21 of 29 at the line while East Clinton was just 5 for 8.

SUMMARY

Jan 14, 2020

@Bethel-Tate High School

Bethel Tate East Clinton

EC^10^12^8^18^^48

B^10^9^13^27^^59

(48) EAST CLINTON (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Collom 5-3-0-13 Runyon 1-0-0-2 Tolle 1-0-1-3 Peterman 3-2-2-10 Neanover 4-1-0-9 Hall 3-0-1-7 Vadnais 1-1-1-4 TOTALS 18-7-5/8-48

(59) BETHEL-TATE (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Vining 3-1-1-8 Wolfe 0-0-0-0 Reinert 5-1-4-15 Brockenthal 5-0-2-12 Manz 3-0-5-11 Frondorf 2-0-9-13 TOTALS 18-2-21/29-59

