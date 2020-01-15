Military Appreciation Month at EC

As part of Military Appreciation Month, East Clinton is honoring military personnel at home events this month. Those honored include Oakie Waddell (U.S. Marine Corps), Ed Brown (U.S. Marine Corps), Michelle Lewis (U.S. Coast Guard), James Lee Hofer (U.S. Army Airborne) and Edward McCarty (U.S. Air Force). In the photos, clockwise from top left, EC basketball player Katrina Bowman presents her grandfather Edward McCarty with the EC Medal of Honor; Clinton-Massie fan James Lee Hofer (black hat) was honored at the EC and greeted by CM coach Todd Cook as well as players from both teams; Oakie Waddell was presented his Medal of Honor by Tony Berlin; East Clinton Middle School teacher Michelle Lewis (middle) with players Lilly Hoskins, Lauren Runyon, Cheyenne Reed, Jordan Collom, Lewis, Abbi Reynolds, Ashlyn Tate, Megan Hadley and Madison Frazer; and Ed Brown congratulated by EC senior Matt Mitchell.

As part of Military Appreciation Month, East Clinton is honoring military personnel at home events this month. Those honored include Oakie Waddell (U.S. Marine Corps), Ed Brown (U.S. Marine Corps), Michelle Lewis (U.S. Coast Guard), James Lee Hofer (U.S. Army Airborne) and Edward McCarty (U.S. Air Force). In the photos, clockwise from top left, EC basketball player Katrina Bowman presents her grandfather Edward McCarty with the EC Medal of Honor; Clinton-Massie fan James Lee Hofer (black hat) was honored at the EC and greeted by CM coach Todd Cook as well as players from both teams; Oakie Waddell was presented his Medal of Honor by Tony Berlin; East Clinton Middle School teacher Michelle Lewis (middle) with players Lilly Hoskins, Lauren Runyon, Cheyenne Reed, Jordan Collom, Lewis, Abbi Reynolds, Ashlyn Tate, Megan Hadley and Madison Frazer; and Ed Brown congratulated by EC senior Matt Mitchell. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/01/web1_EC_5military2.jpg As part of Military Appreciation Month, East Clinton is honoring military personnel at home events this month. Those honored include Oakie Waddell (U.S. Marine Corps), Ed Brown (U.S. Marine Corps), Michelle Lewis (U.S. Coast Guard), James Lee Hofer (U.S. Army Airborne) and Edward McCarty (U.S. Air Force). In the photos, clockwise from top left, EC basketball player Katrina Bowman presents her grandfather Edward McCarty with the EC Medal of Honor; Clinton-Massie fan James Lee Hofer (black hat) was honored at the EC and greeted by CM coach Todd Cook as well as players from both teams; Oakie Waddell was presented his Medal of Honor by Tony Berlin; East Clinton Middle School teacher Michelle Lewis (middle) with players Lilly Hoskins, Lauren Runyon, Cheyenne Reed, Jordan Collom, Lewis, Abbi Reynolds, Ashlyn Tate, Megan Hadley and Madison Frazer; and Ed Brown congratulated by EC senior Matt Mitchell. Courtesy Photos