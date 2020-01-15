Pickard, ‘Cane win roll-off, top Falcons

WILMINGTON — Grant Pickard won a roll-of with Adin Lamb and Wilmington defeated Clinton-Massie in SBAAC American Division boys bowling action Wednesday at Royal Z Lanes.

Pickard finished the roll-off with 48 pins while Lamb had 26 as the Hurricane remained unbeaten in American Division action at 9-0.

WHS coach Dustin Brown said the choice of Pickard for his squad was an easy one, even though Pickard had a 152 game during the regular team session.

“I know he felt … bowling 150 is terrible for Grant,” Brown said. “He felt like he caused it (the tie), but that game does not reflect the type of bowler he is.”

Pickard is one of the top two bowlers in the SBAAC with a 225 average.

In the roll-off, Pickard spared in his first frame, doubled then finished with an 8 count. Lamb had a strike but then opened in his final game.

The two teams were tied at 2,516 after two rounds and a trio of baker games.

Tyler Keck of Clinton-Massie had a 435 two-game set. Luke Campbell had a 234 game and Logan Rauh bowled a 213.

For Wilmington, Pickard had a 233 game but it was Isaac Martini with a 416 two-game set who led the way.

Wilmington trailed by 41 pins after the first game then took a 27 pin lead after the second game.

Both teams bowled well in the baker games — WHS had a 235 game and CM had a 234 game. The Falcons forged the tie with a 217 baker finale, erasing a 39-pin deficit and forcing the roll-off.

SUMMARY

Jan 15, 2020

@Royal Z Lanes

Wilmington 2,564 Clinton-Massie 2,542

WHS-Jordan Tackett 166, 183; Hunter Gallion 216, 175; Isaac Martini 226, 190; Elijah Martini 176, 205; Grant Pickard 233, 152. TOTALS 1,017, 905

Baker games: 181, 235, 178

Roll-off: 48

CM-Tyler Keck 227, 208; Mitchell Lennon 194, 159; Luke Campbell 234, 136; Adin Lamb 190, 202; Logan Rauh 213, 132. TOTALS 1,058, 837

Baker games 170, 234, 217

Roll-off: 26