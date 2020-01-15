Lady ‘Cane hits 2,000 first time in win over CM

WILMINGTON — Eclipsing the 2,000 pin mark for the first time this season, Wilmington defeated Clinton-Massie Wednesday in SBAAC American Division girls bowling at Royal Z Lanes.

Led by Ariel Comberger’s 398 series, the Lady Hurricane had 2,051 while the Lady Falcons finished with 1,630.

Comberger had a high game of 205 while Ashley Gross had Massie’s best of 198.

Wilmington had three solid baker games and finished with a 524 baker total.

SUMMARY

Jan 15, 2020

@Royal Z Lanes

Wilmington 2051 Clinton-Massie 1630

WHS-Haylee Wright 129, xx; Kennedy Harcourt 148, 136; Tori Piatt 159, 150; Alexia Frazier 158, 137; Ariel Comberger 193, 205; Kenzie Frazier xx, 112. TOTALS 787, 740

Baker games: 163, 189, 172

CM-Lacie Sandlin 87, 118; Gracie Rumbarger 93, 103; Lindsey Carter 95, 140; Abby Schneider 150, 126; Ashley Gross 127, 198. TOTALS 552, 685

Baker games: 118, 121, 154