‘Cane splits with BT, WC

WILMINGTON — Up 20-0 through four weight classes, the Wilmington High School wrestling team couldn’t hold on and was defeated by West Clermont 36-29 in a tri-match at Fred Summers Court.

Wilmington defeated Bethel-Tate 63-15 in the opening match. West Clermont was a 47-24 winner over Bethel-Tate.

Against West Clermont, Wilmington raced out to a 20-0 lead then fell apart in losing its first non-tournament match of the season.

“They (West Clermont) wrestle a good schedule,” WHS head coach Kelly Tolliver said. “We should have won by at least 10 or 15. I had six weight classes that really underperformed tonight.

“I saw a lot of mistakes from a lot of people that I don’t expect mistakes from, seniors not freshmen.”

In one of the wild matches of the night, Thane McCoy of WHS won by injury default at 113 pounds. McCoy trailed 11-10 after two periods but his opponent ran out of injury time early in the third period.

Later in the lineup, Kile Holland won a 5-4 thriller, recording an escape with less than two seconds to go in his match.

“I saw some good things,” Tolliver said. “This is probably a good time to have a loss, so we can tighten things up a little bit. This is the time of the season when it matters.”

Against Bethel-Tate, the Hurricane turned in an impressive performance with eight first period pins. The match was tied 6-6 with Jaden Snyder on the mat and the WHS 106-pounder began a run of six wins in seven matches for Tolliver’s team.

SUMMARY

Jan 15, 2020

Rodger O. Borror Middle School

@Fred Summers Court

Wilmington 63 Bethel-Tate 15

220: Jayden Doyle pinned Noah Iker

285: Michael Reynolds was pinned by Jayce Glenn

106: Jaden Snyder pinned Trinity Donahue

113: Thane McCoy won by forfeit

120: Carson Hibbs was dec by Joe Reinert 9-8

126: Donovan Butler pinned Donnie Harrison 1:37

132: Lee Lynch pinned Trenton Grigsby 0:43

138: Domonic Davidson pinned Trenton Riley 0:45

145: Sam Eastes pinned Brayden Hicks 0:38

152: Logan Salatin was pinned by Hank Williams 0:28

160: Dalton Garrison decision Hunter Darnell 11-4

170: Kile Holland pinned Mikey Molloy 0:51

182: Jevon Bays-King won by forfeit

195: Logan Current pinned Landen Rutledge 1:14

–

West Clermont 36 Wilmington 29

106: Jaden Snyder won by forfeit

113: Thane McCoy won over Brian Hertel by injury default

120: Carson Hibbs decisioned Phoenix Simpson 8-1

126: Donovan Butler won by tech fall over William Kohus 16-1

132: Lee Lynch was pinned by Jake Ransbottom 3:43

138: Domonic Davidson pinned Dylan Smith 1:40

145: Sam Eastes was decisioned by Ryan Walker 9-2

152: Logan Salatin was pinned by William Turner 1:27

160: Dalton Garrison was decisioned by Logan Eads 10-9

170: Kile Holland decisioned Noah Mirick 5-4

182: Jevon Bays-King was decisioned by Tyler Taktak 5-2

195: Logan Current was pinned by Luke Mentzel 1:19

220: Jayden Doyle was decisioned by Jacob DiCarlo 3-1

285: Michael Reynolds was pinned by Jaxson Frysinger 3:31

Wilmington’s Jaden Snyder in action Wednesday against Bethel-Tate’s Trinity Donahue. Snyder won the match by pin in the first period. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/01/web1_WR_JadenSnyder_me0115.jpg Wilmington’s Jaden Snyder in action Wednesday against Bethel-Tate’s Trinity Donahue. Snyder won the match by pin in the first period. Mark Huber | News Journal

WHS wrestlers struggle in loss to West Clermont

By Mark Huber mhuber@wnewsj.com

Reach Mark Huber at 937-556-5765, via email mhuber@wnewsj.com or on Twitter @wnjsports

Reach Mark Huber at 937-556-5765, via email mhuber@wnewsj.com or on Twitter @wnjsports