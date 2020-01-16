Wildcats, Astros split matches at Royal Z

WILMINGTON — The Blanchester and East Clinton bowling teams split two matches Wednesday at Royal Z Lanes.

The East Clinton girls posted a 1,619 to 1,248 win over Blanchester.

August Morgan led EC with a 299 series (142, 157) while Tessa Bosier had a 154 game and Josie Runk added a 141 game.

For Blanchester, Bri Haun led with a 220 series followed by Aleah Wells with 198. Kylie Campbell had a two-game total of 173 and Madison Pembleton had 170. Leeann Stannus finished with 156.

On the boys side, Josh Allen led the way for Blanchester who picked up a 2,036 to 1,854 win. Allen had a 470 series while Bryan Brewer totaled 322 and Brian Miller had 299. Orin Potts came in with 274. Carter Stevens and Taylor Cochran also contributed single games for BHS.

For East Clinton, Freddy Morgan bowled games of 172 and 226 for a 398 series. Grant Wisecup had 147 and 188 while Bradley Simpson had a personal best game of 172.