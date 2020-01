GEORGETOWN — The East Clinton bowling teams lost two matches to Georgetown on Monday.

The boys were led by Grant Wisecup’s 187 game and Andy Gilliland’s 184 game.

The girls had August Morgan with a 339 series, including a personal best 185 game. Josie Runk had 300 (145 and 155) while Tessa Bosier finished with 273 (125 and 148).