First half surge leads WC women to 88-78 win

WESTERVILLE — With a half-ending 21-5 run, the Wilmington College women’s basketball team defeated Otterbein 88-78 Wednesday in an Ohio Athletic Conference game Wednesday evening.

The victory was the Quakers’ first in the Rike Center in three years.

Neither team led by more than four points until late in the second quarter. Two Cardinal free throws gave the hosts a 28-27 lead, but the Quakers answered with an old-fashioned, three-point play from Brooke Davis off a pass from Emily Davis. That basket spurred a Wilmington run as the visitors, up 30-28, closed the last three-and-a-half minutes of the quarter on an 18-5 run including half of those points from the free throw line.

Otterbein closed the gap to 64-57 late in the third quarter, but three straight scoring possessions for Wilmington pushed the lead back up to 71-59 after 30 minutes. The Cardinals got within eight on four occasions in the fourth quarter, but would get no closer.

Wilmington made one more field goal (30-29) than Otterbein and shot six percentage points better, but the Cardinals made six threes compared to the Quakers’ three. The visitors made up the difference at the free throw line, making a season-high 25-of-36 free throws. The hosts, which also won the rebounding battle 50-46, made 14-of-19 (73.7 percent) from the charity stripe.

McKayla Binkley led all scorers with 22 points on 10-of-15 shooting to mark her fifth 20-point game of the season. Hannah Binkley had 16 points while Kennedy Lewis had a dozen. Zahrya Bailey added 10 points, seven rebounds, six assists and four steals off the bench. Kelly Noll missed a double-double by a single point and added a team-high 13 rebounds.

Angelica Jackson led Otterbein with 18 points in defeat.

Wilmington (8-6, 4-3 OAC) hosts No. 12 Baldwin Wallace University Saturday.