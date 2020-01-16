GBK Final: Western Brown 40 Clinton-Massie 36

ADAMS TOWNSHIP — Western Brown rallied to stay in the SBAAC American Division title hunt with a 40-36 win over a feisty Clinton-Massie girls basketball team Thursday night at Brian P. Mudd Court.

“Another tough loss,” CM coach Tim McGraw said. “We keep competing, just can’t get over the hump.”

The loss puts the Lady Falcons at 3-12 overall and 1-5 in the American Division.

Western Brown keeps pace with league-leading Wilmington. The Lady Broncos are 9-7 overall and 5-1 in the division. Wilmington leads the division with a 6-0 record.

Hannah Doss led all scorers with 18 points, which included a trio of three-point baskets.

Doss didn’t heat up until the second half. Massie trailed 12-6 after one but forged its way into a tie at halftime. Miranda Crawford had four points in the second quarter to help the Lady Falcons go to the lockerroom 16-16.

In the third, Doss had seven points but Western Brown pulled in front 27-23.

With Crawford and Doss both scoring five in the fourth, the Lady Falcons had a 29-28 lead midway through the period.

But the visitors from Brown County gained the win despite making just 5 of 11 at the free throw line in the fourth quarter.

“Very proud of my girls and their effort night in and night out,” McGraw said.

SUMMARY

Jan 16, 2020

@Brian P. Mudd Court

Western Brown 40 Clinton-Massie 36

WB^12^4^11^13^^40

CM^6^10^7^13^^36

(36) CLINTON-MASSIE (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Phipps 0-0-1-1 Doss 5-3-5-18 Chowning 3-1-0-7 Cranmer 0-0-0-0 Crawford 3-0-3-9 Avery 0-0-0-0 Branham 0-0-1-1. TOTALS 9-4-10/14-36

(40) WESTERN BROWN (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Flischel 1-0-0-2 West 2-0-1-5 Akers 0-0-0-0 Jones 6-2-1-15 Sams 1-0-0-2 Roblero-Solis 2-1-0-5 Bureee 2-0-2-6 Fischer 0-0-5-5. TOTALS 14-3-9/19-40

