Goshen sweeps BHS boys, girls at Eastgate Lanes

GOSHEN — The Blanchester High School bowling teams dropped both matches to Goshen Thursday at Eastgate Lanes.

The Blanchester boys were defeated 2,386 to 2,099.

Bryan Brewer led Blanchester with a 377 series while Josh Allen followed with 334. Orin Potts had 333 and Brian Miller finished with 293. Carter Stevens had a 152 game. Taylor Cochran also bowled for the Wildcats.

On the girls side of the ledger, Blanchester lost 1,767 to 1,382.

Jill Hudson had 282 to finish on top for the Ladycats. Aleah Wells had 261 and Madison Pembleton totaled 206. Kylie Campbell had 183 and Leeann Stannus bowled 162.