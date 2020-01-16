Swisshelm nets 27 in FHS win over BHS

FELICITY — Freshman Anna Swisshelm scored 27 points to lead Felicity to a 62-41 win over Blancheser Thursday in SBAAC National Division girls basketball.

The loss leaves Blanchester at 1-11 overall and 0-9 in the division.

The Cardinals are 5-9 overall and 4-4 in league play.

Swisshelm helped Felicity race out to a 21-2 lead in the opening quarter. She had 16 points and FHS led 28-7 after one.

BHS coach Bradon Pyle said his squad was whistled for 11 fouls in the first quarter. Felicity was 12 for 16 at the line in the quarter.

“We had four girls with two fouls in the first quarter,” Pyle said. “Two of those girls had their fouls in the first two minutes of the game It’s hard to compete when you’re sending the other team to the line every possession.”

The Ladycats played even the rest of the way, 34-34, but the damage had been done in the opening frame.

Pyle said his team “never let down and foughthard to try to work back in to the game.”

Olivia Potts led Blanchester with a season-high 15 points. Her previous high was 13 against East Clinton last month.

SUMMARY

Jan 16, 2020

@Felicity-Franklin High School

Felicity 62 Blanchester 41

B^7^15^13^6^^41

F^28^18^9^7^^62

(41) BLANCHESTER (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Irwin 1-0-1-3 Scott 2-0-1-5 Buerkle 0-0-0-0 Tedrick 1-0-2-4 Mulvihill 1-0-2-4 Roy 2-0-0-4 Tangonan 0-0-0-0 Winemiller 2-0-0-4 Benne 0-0-0-0 Brown 1-0-0-2 Potts 4-2-5-15 Staehling 0-0-0-0. TOTALS 14-2-11/15-41

(62) FELICITY (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Rohrbacher 0-0-0-0 Jones 0-0-1-1 Baird 4-1-4-13 Swisshelm 8-0-11-27 Moore 3-1-2-9 Lowe 2-1-0-5 Egner 0-0-0-0 McElfresh 3-0-1-7. TOTALS 20-3-19/30-62