WHS girls win, boys lose at Shawnee Lanes

CHILLICOTHE — The Wilmington High School girls bowling team defeated Unioto Friday in a non-league match at Shawnee Lanes.

Kennedy Harcourt had a 318 series as the Lady Hurricane posted a 1,640 to 1,453 victory.

Ariel Comberger had the single high game of 190 but did not bowl both games.

For the WHS boys, it was just the second loss of the season, a 2,380 to 2,235 decision in favor of Unioto.

Hunter Gallion led Wilmington with a 440 series, including the high single game of 234.

SUMMARY

Jan 17, 2020

@Shawnee Lanes

Girls Results

Wilmington 1640 Unioto 1453

WHS-Gabby Burger 151, 125; Kennedy Harcourt 173, 145; Alexia Frazier 106, 129; Ariel Comberger xx, 190; Haylee Wright 112, 113; Kenzie Frazier 96, xx. TOTALS 638, 702

Baker games: 147, 153 TOTAL 300

UHS-Dylan Aloisio 107, 89; Sylvia Gray 103, 133, Emily Hensley 101, 121; Maykala Whitten 114, 90; Olivia Hardiman 176, 165. TOTALS 601, 598

Baker games: 122, 132 TOAL 254

–

Boys Results

Unioto 2380 Wilmington 2235

UHS-Mitchell Barnes 161, 128; Johnny Kelly 214, 169; Zeb Moore 128, 151; Caleb Smith 238, 154; Tyl Schobolock 268, 211 TOTALS 1009, 813

Baker games: 169, 162, 227

WHS-Jordan Tackett 137, 171; Hunter Gallion 206, 234; Jordan Macik 138, 148; Elijah Martini 212, 162; Grant Pickard 189, 165 TOTALS 882, 880

Baker games: 147, 180, 146