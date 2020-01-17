BBK Final: Goshen 67 Wilmington 39

GOSHEN — Wilmington dropped its third consecutive game Friday night, losing 67-39 at Goshen High School in SBAAC American Division boys basketball action.

With the defeat, the Hurricane falls to 4-8 overall while the Warriors improve to 9-4 on the season.

Goshen took control of the game with a 22-7 advantage in the second period, putting Wilmington in a 35-19 halftime deficit.

The Warriors’ momentum carried over into the third period as Goshen extended the lead to 20 points midway through the period, 45-25. It was 49-31 Goshen after three.

Wilmington went ice cold in the final period, unable to score a field goal, and was outscored by an 18-8 margin.

For the Warriors, four starters reached double figures, led by John Hice with 14 points and Ashton Harris added 13. The Warriors had nine players in the scorebook.

Wilmington was led by Matthew Butcher’s 19 points, including four three-pointers. Butcher scored 11 of his points in the second half.

Unfortunately for the Hurricane, he was the only player in double figures. Chris Custis added seven points and Cam Coomer scored six points.

Hurricane head coach Matt Kramer was not pleased with the performance.

“We’ve taken two big steps backward. We’ve hit a rough spot right now and we’ve got our feelings hurt … and we’re playing that way,” the WHS first-year coach said. “The reality is we have to realize nobody feels sorry for us. Sports teaches you to step up and face the challenge and we did not do that tonight.”

Wilmington turned the ball over 16 times, including 10 in the first half.

Coach Kramer says its his job to “fix it” as he called it and says it must begin immediately. Wilmington returns to Fred Summers Court for a non-league game with Lebanon Saturday night.

“They (Lebanon) will be ready … and they will not feel sorry for us. You’ve never heard anybody say they were successful by giving up, and we will see what we’re capable of doing (Saturday) night,” Kramer said.

SUMMARY

Jan 17, 2020

@Goshen High School

Goshen 67 Wilmington 39

W^12^7^12^8^^39

G^14^22^13^18^^67

(67) GOSHEN (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Ashcraft 4-2-0-10, Slusher 4-0-1-9, Hice 5-2-2-14, Webster 4-0-3-11, Bradley 1-0-0-2, McDaniel 1-0-0-2, Moore 1-0-2-4, Harris 5-3-0-13, Adams 1-0-0-2. TOTALS 26-7-8-67.

(39) WILMINGTON (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Butcher 5-4-5-19, Coomer 1-0-4-6, Jones 0-0-2-2, Custis 3-1-0-7, Vilvens 2-1-0-5, Baltazar 0-0-0-0, Griffith 0-0-0-0, Glass 0-0-0-0, Warix 0-0-0-0, Blessing 0-0-0-0, Barker 0-0-0-0. TOTALS 11-6-11-29.

By Bill Liermann WNJ Sports Writer

Bill Liermann covers college and high school sports for the News Journal. Follow him on Twitter @lierjet.

