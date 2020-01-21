BBK Final: Adena 83 East Clinton 40

LEES CREEK — Two teams headed in opposite directions met Tuesday and Adena extended its winning streak to five while East Clinton’s losing streak reached 10 following an 83-40 Adena victory.

The Warriors, who won a district title last season, are 11-5 while East Clinton goes to 1-12.

In continuance with its celebration of Military Appreciation Month, EC athletic director Jim Marsh presented a Medal of Honor to David Henderson, Addison Stonewall and Christopher Dodd in recognition for their service to our country.

Adena took charge of the opening quarter right from the jump, as they controlled tip and quickly scored the opening bucket. It was halfway through the first quarter when Quinten Tolle put the Astros on the board with a drive to the bucket. Seconds later, a beautiful feed from Tolle to Branson Smith cut the early Astro deficit to three but the Warriors led 16-7 after one.

The second quarter was a much more competitive one for the Astros, as they played the Warriors even for most of the frame. Four straight points from Landon Runyon and a pair of free throws from Smith whittled the Adena lead to six at the 3:00 mark. Tolle followed an Adena three with a drive to the bucket for a score, but the long ball from Adena struck again as they buried a 25 footer in the final minute of the period to build to an 11-point lead at the half, 35-24.

Any chance of an Astro comeback was squelched early in the third as Adena came out of the lockerroom on fire. Logan Bennett had eight points in the third and the Warriors quickly pushed the lead to 22. Adena scored 30 points in the fourth quarter to continue its domination.

Branson Smith was the lone Astro to reach double figures with 17 points. A balanced Warrior offense that had seven players score eight or more points was led by Bennett’s 14.

It gets no easier for the Astros as they travel to CNE Friday to face the Rockets, who are responsible for lone loss on Blanchester’s schedule this year.

In the junior varsity game, East Clinton came out on top 42-31. Trent Garen led the Astros with 16 points.

The freshman did not play.

January 21, 2020

@East Clinton High School

Adena 83 East Clinton 40

A^16^19^18^30^^83

EC^7^17^4^12^^40

(83) ADENA (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Throckmorton 3-0-0-6 McDonald 3-0-2-8 Garrison 5-1-0-11 Kenne 1-1-0-3 Chasebrew 1-0-0-2 Bennett 7-0-0-14 Sykes 4-0-4-11 Smith 3-2-0-8 McKee 3-2-0-8 Shipley 4-3-0-11 TOTALS 34-9-6-83

(40) EAST CLINTON (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Smith 4-0-9-17 Collom 2-0-0-4 Garen 0-0-0-0 Runyon 2-0-0-4 Tolle 3-0-1-7 Peterman 1-0-0-2 Hoffman 0-0-0-0 Arnold 0-0-2-2 Neanover 1-0-0-2 Hall 0-0-0-0 Swayne 1-0-0-2 Vadnais 0-0-0-0 TOTALS 14-0-12-40

By Brian Georges WNJ Sports Writer

Brian Georges covers high school basketball for the News Journal.

