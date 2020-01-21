BBK Final: Monroe 58 Clinton-Massie 38

MONROE – A dismal second quarter was the downfall of Clinton-Massie Tuesday in a 58-38 non-league loss at Monroe.

The Hornets, members of the Southwestern Division of the Southwest Buckeye League, are 9-6 on the year and ended a two game losing streak.

Clinton-Massie is 1-13 and has lost three straight.

Massie trailed 14-9 after one but the Falcons managed just two points in the second quarter and fell behind 28-11 at halftime.

The second half was relatively even between the two teams but the red, white and blue visitors were not able to make up the difference.

Tate Olberding led the Falcons with 11 points, seven coming in the opening frame.

Carter Euton had 10, with eight of those in the fourth quarter.

Massie again played without the injured Brendan Lamb and head coach Todd Cook missed his second game because of an illness.

The Hornets had a balanced scoring attack throughout the game. Nick Alfrey and Marty Zumbiel both had 11 to lead the way but Adam Ploeger chipped in with 10.

In any given quarter, Monroe had at least four players score but nobody had more than six in a given period.

SUMMARY

January 21, 2020

@Monroe High School

Monroe 58 Clinton-Massie 38

CM^9^2^11^16^^38

MO^14^14^11^19^^58

(38) CLINTON-MASSIE (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Redman 4-0-0-8 Euton 3-2-2-10 Faucett 0-0-0-0 Ireland 0-0-0-0 Olberding 4-0-3-11 Gasaway 0-0-0-0 Baker 1-0-2-4 Meyers 2-0-1-5 Stulz 0-0-0-0 TOTALS 14-2-8/15-38

(58) MONROE (fg-3fg-ft-tp) DeBord 0-0-0-0 Borneman 2-0-2-6 Hitchcock 0-0-0-0 Taylor 0-0-1-1 Mapp 1-0-0-2 Alfrey 4-3-1-11 Jeffers 2-0-1-5 Weller 1-1-0-3 Ploeger 4-1-1-10 Zumbiel 4-3-0-11 Turner 4-0-1-9 TOTALS 22-8-7/13-58