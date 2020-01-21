BBK Final: Blanchester 75 Georgetown 42

BLANCHESTER — Overcoming a slow start Tuesday night, the Blanchester boys basketball team pulled away to defeat Georgetown 75-42 at Blanchester High School.

Blanchester had just four points with 1:50 left in the first quarter. They scored 71 points the rest of the way for their eighth consecutive win.

After allowing Georgetown to make 15 threes in the first meeting of the season, it was clear Blanchester (13-1 overall, 7-1 SBC National) wasn’t going to allow the G-Men to repeat that performance.

Georgetown (5-9, 3-5) struggled to get open looks from the outside all night. After attempting 28 threes against Blanchester at home, the G-Men attempted just nine on Tuesday, only making one.

“We know at home we shoot the ball well,” BHS head coach Adam Weber said. “We didn’t want to get into a shooting contest again. I was a little frustrated early with our defensive intensity. Second half, the defensive picked up, and that’s where we took over.”

With the G-Men playing a zone defense that placed two defenders in Brayden Sipple’s vicinity for the first three quarters, it was a balanced attack that allowed the Wildcats to pull away.

Hunter Bare had a double-double with 16 points and 14 rebounds. Jacksson Waialae had 14 points and eight rebounds. Tanner Creager just missed a double-double with nine points and 11 assists. Blanchester had 17 assists on 28 made field goals.

Georgetown could only slow Sipple’s scoring for so long. The highly-touted junior finished with 30 points on 9 of 17 shooting.

After shooting nearly 50 percent from the floor in the first meeting of the season (24 of 49), Georgetown made just 16 of 50 on Tuesday (32 percent).

Carson Miles led the G-Men with 13 points. Blake Tolle added nine points.

Before Blanchester can attempt to avenge its only blemish of the season next Tuesday against Clermont Northeastern, a Friday trip to Felicity awaits.

“We can’t say we’re completely blinded to Tuesday (versus CNE), but we’re winning one game at a time,” Weber said. “We’re going to try to get to nine in a row, then we’re going to have that game that’s going to be one for the books.

“We’ve got to get to nine in a row before we can get there.”

SUMMARY

Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020

At Blanchester High School

Blanchester 75, Georgetown 42

G^7^12^10^13^^42

B^11^24^19^21^^75

(42) GEORGETOWN (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Carson Miles 5-0-3-13, Blake Tolle 3-1-2-9, Blaise Burrows 3-0-2-8, Fred Linville 2-0-1-5, Nate Kratzer 3-0-1-7. TOTALS 16-1-9-42.

(75) BLANCHESTER (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Braden Roy 2-0-0-4, Tanner Creager 4-1-0-9, Brayden Sipple 9-2-10-30, Jacksson Waialae 5-4-0-14, Jay Ashcraft 1-0-0-2, Hunter Bare 7-0-2-16. TOTALS 28-7-12-75.

FIELD GOALS: G 16/50 (Miles 5/13, Tolle 3/10, Burrows 3/6, Kratzer 3/8); B 28/55 (Sipple 9/17, Bare 7/13, Waialae 5/7, Creager 4/11)

3 POINT FIELD GOALS: G 1/9; B 7/14 (Waialae 4/5, Sipple 2/4)

FREE THROWS: G 9/14 (Miles 3/4); B 12/18 (Sipple 10/15)

REBOUNDS: G 29 (Burrows 6, Linville 6, Tolle 4, Kratzer 4); B 38 (Bare 14, Waialae 8, Ashcraft 8, Sipple 4)

ASSISTS: G 3; B 17 (Creager 11)

STEALS: G 5 (Galley 3); B 5 (Waialae 3)

BLOCKED SHOTS: G 0; B 4 (Bare 3, Waialae 1)

TURNOVERS: G 11; B 11

By Matt Sexton WNJ Sports Writer

