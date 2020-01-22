Falcons hot in baker games, win Muskingum Inv.

WILMINGTON — After a trio of sub-par games, the Clinton-Massie boys bowling team found its stride in the baker games and won the Muskingum Invitational Monday at Royal Z Lanes.

The Falcons defeated Wilmington 2-0 in the championship, posting wins of 267 to 199 and 178 to 173.

“We have come a long way in baker games in the past two years,” CM coach Tyler Hayslip said. “It has been our Achilles heel in the past. The boys are finally working together as a team and are bowling for one another.”

The Falcons had game of 844, 821 and 873 in the opening round. All three scores are well below the team average of 939.

Adin Lamb was the top bowler for the Falcons with a 571 series. Tyler Keck finished with 512.

“I thought that we bowled well as a team all day long,” Hayslip said. “All seven bowlers were able to contribute in their own way to help the team get to the final four.”

Clinton-Massie defeated Cincinnati St. Xavier 186 to 159 and 185 to 156 in the semifinal round of the best of three baker games final four.