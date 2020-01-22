Quakers win fifth straight over Muskies 85-65

NEW CONCORD — With two starters scoring more than 20 points, the Wilmington College men’s basketball defeated Muskingum in an Ohio Athletic Conference road game Wednesday night.

Abdul Kanu led WC with 22 points while DaeShawn Jackson added 21.

Starters Colin Myers and Jeffery Mansfield had 10 points each.

Wilmington goes to 6-10 overall and 4-5 in the OAC.

Muskingum is 7-9 overall and 2-7 in the conference.

The Quakers have won five straight over the Muskies.

Wilmington’s defense held Muskingum’s Marcus Dempsey 18 points below his 31-point average. Dempsey is the second leading scorer in all of NCAA Div. III men’s basketball. Dempsey took just nine shots, making just four.

Kanu, Noah Dado and Matt Smith had six rebounds each to lead WC. Kanu also had four steals and four assists. Payton Smith led WC with five assists.

The Quakers made 34 of 65 field goal attempts, which included Jackson’s 9 of 12 performance.

SUMMARY

Jan 22, 2020

@Muskingum

Wilmington 85 Muskingum 65

(85) WILMINGTON (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Kanu 8-2-4-22 Myers 4-2-0-10 Mansfield 3-0-4-10 P. Smith 2-1-0-5 Jackson 9-3-0-21 Klein 0-0-0-0 Mullins 3-1-0-7 Mihalick 0-0-0-0 Clark 0-0-0-0 Horton 0-0-0-0 Mitchell 0-0-0-0 Todd 2-0-0-4 Dado 2-0-0-4 M. Smith 0-0-0-0 Elder 1-0-0-2 TOTALS 34-9-8-85

(64) MUSKINGUM (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Clark 2-0-0-4 Bardall 0-0-2-2 Dempsey 4-1-4-13 Singleton 6-2-2-16 Smith 1-1-0-3 Masinelli 3-0-1-7 Duncan 0-0-0-0 Suarez 0-0-0-0 Begue 0-0-0-0 Gensler 2-2-1-7 Huffman 0-0-0-0 Zuchowski 2-1-0-5 Keith 1-1-1-4 Carter 0-0-0-0 Johnson 2-0-0-4 TOTALS 23-8-11-65