Martini leads WHS boys over Lebanon

WILMINGTON — The Wilmington High School boys bowling team had no trouble Wednesday with Lebanon, posting a 2,777 to 2,440 win at Royal Z Lanes.

Elijah Martini had a 491 series that included games of 245 and 246.

Jordan Tackett had a 231 game and Hunter Gallion bowled a 243. Grant Pickard also had a pair of 200s – 228 and 227.

SUMMARY

Jan 22, 2020

@Royal Z Lanes

Boys Results

Wilmingon 2,777 Lebanon 2,440

WHS-Jordan Tacket 178, 231; Hunter Gallion 243, 192; Jordan Macik 146, 204; Elijah Martini 245, 246; Grant Pickard 228, 227 TOTALS 1040, 1100

Baker games: 187, 207, 243 TOTAL 637

LHS-Ethan Finch 196, 176; Camden Majors 195, 200; Andrew Sizemore 222, 184; Dallas Stone 197, 211; Gabe Taulbee 193, 205 TOTALS 963, 976

Baker games: 170, 204, 137 TOTAL 501