WR Final: Wyoming 43 Wilmington 33

WILMINGTON — Erasing a 21-6 deficit, Wyoming rallied to defeat Wilmington 43-33 Wednesday in a wrestling dual between Division II powers in the Cincinnati area.

Wilmington was ranked No. 1 in Division II while Wyoming was No. 3.

“They’ll probably take over our spot,” WHS head coach Kelly Tolliver said following the match.

Prior to wrestling, the six WHS wrestling seniors were honored along with team statisticians.

Senior wrestlers Dom Davidson, Sam Eastes, Dalton Garrison, Kile Holland, Donovan Butler and Chase Cresswell walked in front of the crowd along with their parents.

Tolliver said Butler did not wrestle as a freshman and is “getting better each week.”

The coach said Davidson didn’t begin wrestling until his freshman year and is having a solid career.

Eastes is “fun to watch,” Tolliver said. Tolliver has coached Eastes since he began wrestling in the kids club.

Garrison worked extremely hard in the summer with coach Isaac Bray and is “a real tank on the mat.”

Holland missed his freshman and sophomore year because of injury but does “extra work” to make up for missed time.

Cresswell is the “best leader on the team of the seniors. He never misses a day. He has more heart than anybody I’ve seen.”

SUMMARY

Jan 22, 2020

@Fred Summers Court

Wyoming 43 Wilmington 33

138: Dom Davidson was pinned by CJ Hester 0:39

145: Sam Eastes dec Nathan Bryan 9-7

152: Logan Salatin pinned Jon Rittenhouse 4:37

160: Dalton Garrison pinned Jared Hancock 3:01

170: Kile Holland pinned Max Wilking 3:19

182: Jevon Bays-King was pinned by Bryce Hickson 3:46

195: Logan Current was pinned by Bruce Wagers 0:49

220: Jayden Doyle was pinned by Onyx Mendenhall 3:13

285: Wilmington forfeits to AJ Howard

106: Jaden Snyder was dec by Ian Zender 4-2

113: Thane McCoy won by forfeit

120: Carson Hibbs was dec by Malachi O’Leary 15-7

126: Donovan Butler was pinned by Jacob Bryan 3:16

132: Lee Lynch pinned David Ambrose 3:05

Wyoming wins battle of area D2 powers 43-33

By Mark Huber mhuber@wnewsj.com

Reach Mark Huber at 937-556-5765, via email mhuber@wnewsj.com or on Twitter @wnjsports

