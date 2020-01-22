WBK Final: Wilmington 88 Muskingum 69

WILMINGTON – Starting strong and finishing with a flourish, the Wilmington College women’s basketball team ended the first round of Ohio Athletic Conference action Wednesday with an 88-69 win over Muskingum at Fred Raizk Arena.

The victory gives the Lady Quakers a 9-7 overall record and a 5-4 conference record. The loss drops the Muskies to 3-11 overall mark and a 1-8 OAC record at the mid-way point.

The Lady Quakers jumped out to a 24-18 first quarter lead and the Muskies won the second period 21-20 to make it a 44-39 contest at the intermission.

Muskingum began the second half strong and tied the game at 55-55 before WC pulled ahead at the third quarter break, 61-58.

Wilmington got its offense rolling in high gear, boosted by long distance shooting by Kelly Noll (a trio of three-pointers) and pulled away with a 27-11 margin in the final period.

Although the Muskies won the middle two periods by a combined 40-37 margin, Wilmington’s effort in the bookends (51-29) proved to be the difference.

Four Lady Quakers reached double figures with Noll’s 16 leading the way. McKayla Binkley followed with 15, while non-starters Brooke Davis and Kellis Jones added 13 points each.

Wilmington ‘s bench accounted for 34 points.

Leading scorer for Muskingum was Camay Baylock with 13 points.

Wilmington travels to Alliance to face Mount Union in OAC action 3 p.m. Saturday.

SUMMARY

Jan 22, 2020

@Fred Raizk Arena

Wilmington 88 Muskingum 69

M^18^21^19^11^^69

W^24^20^16^27^^88

(69) MUSKINGUM (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Smih 5-0-2-12 Filiaggi 3-0-3-9 Yeager 5-2-0-12 Baylock 5-1-2-13 Lang 3-1-0-7 Brown 0-0-0-0 Miller 2-0-1-5 Skaggs 1-1-0-3 Hartshorn 3-0-2-8 TOTALS 27-5-10-69

(88) WILMINGTON (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Lee 4-0-2-10 Lewis 3-0-3-9 M. Binkley 7-0-1-15 Noll 6-4-09-16 H. Binkley 3-1-0-7 Bailey 0-0-4-4 Carpenter 1-1-0-3 B. Davis 5-2-1-13 Hilback 0-0-0-0 E. Davis. 0-0-1-1 Jones 3-0-4-10 TOTALS 32-8-16-88

By Bill Liermann WNJ Sports Writer

Bill Liermann covers college and high school sports for the News Journal. Follow him on Twitter @lierjet.

