WHS girls fall short against Lebanon

WILMINGTON — The Wilmington High School girls bowling team fell short with its baker game rally Wednesday and lost to Lebanon 1,976 to 1,970 at Royal Z Lanes.

In a back and forth match, Wilmington led by 77 pins after one game then trailed by 13 pins going to the baker games. Kennedy Harcourt had a personal best 194 in the first game for WHS.

In the baker games, Wilmington had 488 while Lebanon had 481. The final baker game was the difference as the Lady Warriors were 167 to 153 winners.

SUMMARY

Jan 22, 2020

@Royal Z Lanes

Lebanon 1,976 Wilmington 1,970

LHS-Morgan Doak 101, xx; Cassie Jugar 128, 140; Trinity Lafferty 152, 226; Melissa Gallacher 109, 142; Hannah Renrick 203, 192; Molly Stewart xx, 102 TOTALS 693, 802

Baker games: 170, 144, 167

WHS-Haylee Wright 125, 142; Kennedy Harcourt 194, 149; Tori Piatt 164, 135; Alexia Frazier 139, xx; Ariel Comberger xx, 173 Lexus Reiley 148, 113 TOTALS 770, 712

Baker games: 182, 153, 153