Broncos sweep Falcons at Royal Z Lanes

WILMINGTON — The Clinton-Massie bowling teams lost two matches Wednesday to Western Brown at Royal Z Lanes in SBAAC American Division action.

The Massie boys lost 2,441 to 2,406 in a close match. Western Brown’s Austin Grammer had a 507 series that included a 279 game.

Both Western Brown (5-3) and Clinton-Massie (4-3) trail Wilmington (9-0) in the American Division regular season standings.

The Massie girls were defeated 1,771 to 1,575. Western Brown is 7-2 in the league while Clinton-Massie drops to 2-6.