EC girls set record in win over Felicity

GEORGETOWN — The East Clinton girls bowling team went from famine to feast in its match Wednesday against Felicity.

The first time the Lady Astros bowled the Lady Cardinals they posted their lowest score of the season.

On Wednesday, East Clinton set a school record with an 1,841 total to beat Felicity by nearly 200 pins. The improvement against Felicity was 409 pins, coach Joe Davis said.

Josie Runk had a personal best 344 series and a PR game of 179. Heather Gilliland, who stepped in for the injured Jestiny Hughes, had a PR 129 game and Tessa Bosier finished with a personal best 314 series.

For the EC boys, Freddy Morgan had a 244 game en route to a 435 series as the Astros claimed a 1913 to 1787 win.

Against Valley View at JD Legends Lanes in Franklin, East Clinton lost both matches.

For the boys, Freddy Morgan was absent because of illness. Andy Gilliland had a 154 game while Grant Wisecup had a 346 series (180, 166).

For the girls, East Clinton was defeated 1725 to 1534. August Morgan had a 347 series (177, 170). Josie Runk had a 174 game.

SUMMARY

Jan 22, 2020

@Community Lanes, Georgetown

Boys Results

East Clinton 1913 Felicity 1787

EC-Shawn Morgan 191, 244; Andy Gilliland 183, 175; Grant Wisecup 122, 169; Bradley Simpson 140, xx; Zack Vaughn 131, xx; Bradyn Gaddis xx, 94; Christopher Jarrell xx, 84 TOTALS 767, 766

Baker games: 142, 118, 120 TOTAL 380

FEL-Kody Swinford 204, 184; Christian Wile 166, 130; Noah Douglas 126, 150; Devin Cummins 111, 122; Evan Louderback 66, 77 TOTALS 709, 663

Baker games: 127, 156, 132 TOTAL 415

Girls Results

East Clinton 1841 Felicity 1645

EC-Josie Runk 168, 179; August Morgan 162, 173; Tessa Bosier 145, 169; Heather Gilliland 129, 114; Mersadees Gulley 82, 79 TOTALS 683, 714

Baker games: 157, 123, 164

FEL-Addie Woodmansee 179, 181; Chloe Quatkemeyer 132, 130; Sydney Hollins 131, 94; Michaela Barnes 98, 106; Audrey Pinger xx, 117; Mallory Taulbee 86, xx TOTALS 626, 628

Baker games: 122, 171, 98 TOTAL 391