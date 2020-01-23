CNE bowlers sweep Blanchester at RZL

The Blanchester boys bowling team fell into a second-place tie with Clermont Northeastern Wednesday after a 2,523 to 2,272 loss to the Rockets at Royal Z Lanes.

BHS (8-3) and CNE (9-3) are now tied for second behind league leader Georgetown (12-0).

Josh Allen led Blanchester with a 404 series. Brian Miller had 372 and Bryan Brewer bowled 342. Carter Stevens total 316 and Orin Potts had 274.

For the girls, Clermont Northeastern was an easy winner 2,169 to 1,349. Kylie Campbell led Blanchester with a 274 series. Madison Pembleton had 205 and Bri Haun totaled 200. Aleah Wells had 185. Jill Hudson and Leeann Stannus had single game contributions.