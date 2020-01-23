Massie wrestlers flex muscle vs. Xenia, Troy

XENIA — The Clinton-Massie wrestlers flexed their muscle against a pair of non-league rivals Wednesday, defeating Xenia 48-31 and Troy 65-15 at Benner Field House.

Braxton Green started a late Falcons run with a pin at 182-pound. Massie trailed 31-24 at the time then won the final four matches, with pins also by Colton Doyle at 195 and Joe Baughman at 220. Corbin Ruth won by forfeit at 285.

In the match against Troy, there was no such intrigue. Massie won five matches by forfeit and never looked back. Green and Doyle traded quick pins – Green in 29 seconds and Doyle in 36 seconds.

Cole Moore wrapped up the win with a second period pin at 106 pounds.

SUMMARY

Jan 22, 2020

@Benner Field House

Xenia High School

Clinton-Massie 48 Xenia 31

106- Cole Moorman CM ff

113- Grant Moorman CM ff

120- Ethan Johnson CM ff

126- Leach XE over Trey Martin CM pin 1:44

132- Diggs XE over Blake Seaman CM pin 3:59

138- O’Bryant XE over Brody Green CM Dec 9-7

145- Pitman XE over Matt Martin CM Maj Dec 10-2

152- Cole Adams CM over Hollingshead XE pin 5:50

160- Ramsey XE ff

170- Smith XE ff

182- Braxton Green CM over Shepherd XE pin 1:52

195- Colton Doyle CM over Smith XE pin 1:38

220- Joe Baughman CM over Altman XE pin :46

285- Corbin Ruth CM ff

Clinton-Massie 65 Troy 15

113- Grant Moorman ff

120- Ethan Johnson ff

126- Trey Martin ff

132- Blake Seaman ff

138- Brodie Green ff

145- Matt Martin over Coleman TR tech fall 20-4

152- Griswold TR over Cole Adams CM Dec 14-7

160- Dehart TR ff

170- Law TR ff

182- Braxton Green CM over Quintero TR pin :29

195- Colton Doyle CM over Aboulkassim TR pin :36

220- Joe Baughman CM ff

285- Corbin Ruth CM ff

106- Cole Moorman CM over Fox TR pin 2:14

