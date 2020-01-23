GBK Final: Wilmington 55 Clinton-Massie 28

WILMINGTON – Wilmington maintained its place atop the Southern Buckeye Athletic and Academic Conference American Division with a 55-28 victory over visiting Clinton-Massie Thursday.

“The game plan going in was to be ‘solid.’ Be on the details, because that’s what’s been hurting us,” WHS head coach Zach Williams said. “Our girls came in with that attitude, and in the first half they did it. They caused some turnovers, got out in transition quick, and built that lead. We shot a little bit better tonight, because we were getting shots in transition and didn’t have to rely on the three to keep us in the game.”

The Hurricane (8-8, 7-0) led 37-12 at the break, thanks to 10 points by Karlie Morgan, nine by Sophie Huffman and eight by Jasmine Jamiel.

“Karlie did a great job finishing tonight and going to the basket with more confidence. She played with the confidence we need her to play with for the rest of the year. Jasmine had great ball pressure and created a lot of energy with her transition and assists. Sami (McCord) just played solid,” Williams said. “The seniors led that solid charge.”

Morgan led all scorers with 14 points. Huffman wasn’t far behind with 13. Jamiel tallied 10.

“The team I’m accustomed to coming out playing hard got punched in the mouth tonight and didn’t respond well. We have to learn we’re going to face adversity. We’ve faced it all year long and for some reason tonight we didn’t respond well to it,” CM head coach Tim McGraw said. “We have to bounce back from it and play together as a team.”

Patience Chowning and Kenzie Avery led the Falcons (1-6, 3-13) with 10 points each.

CM returns to action Saturday at Monroe. Wilmington is off until Monday when it travels to Western Brown for showdown between the top two teams in the American Division.

Wilmington 55 Clinton-Massie 28

CM^7^5^8^8^^28

W^17^20^8^10^^55

(28) CLINTON-MASSIE (fg-ft-tp) Doss 2-0-4, Chowning 3-2-10, Cranmer 0-1-1, Crawford 1-0-2, Avery 5-0-10, Phipps 0-0-0, Payne 0-0-0, Branham 0-1-1, Christiansen 0-0-0. Total 11-4-28. 3-point goals: 2 (Chowning). FTM-FTA 4-10, 40 percent.

(55) WILMINGTON (fg-ft-tp) Jamiel 4-1-10, Sami McCord 2-0-4, Huffman 6-1-13, Murphy 3-1-7, Morgan 6-2-14, Robinson 0-0-0, Noszka 0-0-0, Perdue 0-0-0, Diels 0-1-1, Moore 0-0-0, Sydney McCord 0-0-0, Drake 3-0-6, McDaniel 0-0-0. Total 24-6-55. 3-point goals: 1 (Jamiel). FTM-FTA 6-12, 50 percent.

Lady ‘Cane 7-0 in American after win over Lady Falcons

By Shawn Robinson WNJ Sports Writer

Shawn Robinson covers high school sports for the News Journal. Follow him on Twitter @twinzdad01.

