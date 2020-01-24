Clinton-Massie academic team unbeaten

The Clinton-Massie academic team defeated Wilmington 79-58 Thursday and completed an unbeaten run against SBAAC American Division teams.

The Falcons, 5-0 on the year, will begin matches against SBAAC National Division teams next week.

The Falcons will face unbeaten National Division team Clermont Northeastern 4 p.m. Feb. 4 at CNE.

Clinton-Massie home matches are held in the Community Room at CMHS.

Amelia Binau, the SBAAC American Division player of the year in 2019, leads the Falcons in scoring this season with 54 points. She is followed by John Gehringer (46 points) and Abby George (28 points).