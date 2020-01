The 2019 class of the Clinton-Massie Athletic Hall of Fame was inducted Friday night prior to the varsity boys basketball game with Western Brown. The inductees were the late Gary Wysong, Brian Lamke, Michelle Brigano McMahan and Tony Brigano. In the photo, Tony and Sue Lamke accepted the honor on behalf of their son; McMahan and Brigano. There was nobody present to accept the award for Wysong.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/01/web1_HOF_massie2019.jpg