BBK Final: Blanchester 91 Felicity 62

FELICITY — With a 28-8 lead after one quarter, the Blanchester Wildcats could look ahead a bit.

Following Friday’s 91-62 pasting of Felicity in SBAAC National Division boys basketball action, the Wildcats turned their attention to Clermont Northeastern and Tuesday’s game against the top two teams in the division.

But the Rockets will be without their 6-7 star Skyler Schmidt, who was ejected from Friday’s win over East Clinton.

According to the OHSAA basketball manual, “Any player ejected is suspended from any and all contests the remainder of the day and from all contests until two contests at the level of the ejection are completed.”

Blanchester at 14-1 overall and 8-1 in the division will host Clermont Northeastern 14-2 overall and 9-0 in the National Tuesday night. The varsity game is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m. Clermont Northeastern defeated Blanchester 73-55 in the first meeting of the season.

On Friday night, it was all Blanchester as Brayden Sippled scored 17 of his game-high 35 in the opening period.

“Our half-court press and on-ball defense was locked in,” BHS head coach Adam Weber said. “As well as our transition offense.”

The Wildcats ran up and down the floor in high-flying mode as Sipple had four dunks.

Braden Roy, listed a 5-10, grabbed a game-best 16 rebounds to go along with 10 points.

Jacksson Waialae had 13 points. Hunter Bare had 11 points and blocked six shots. Jay Ashcraft scored 11 and Tanner Creager had 10 points to give BHS four in double-figures.

The BHS juggernaut slowed a bit in the second, scoring just 20. Sipple had six.

In the third, Sipple hit for eight and Waialae added five as the Wildcats lead ballooned to 69-36. Waialae had five in the fourth as seven BHS players scored to complete the 29-point win.

SUMMARY

Jan 24, 2020

@Felicity-Franklin High School

Blanchester 91 Felicity 62

B^28^20^21^19^^91

F^8^14^14^26^^62

(91) BLANCHESTER (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Sipple 12-2-9-35 Roy 5-0-0-10 Creager 2-2-4-10 Czaika 0-0-0-0 Heitzman 0-0-1-1 Waialae 5-3-0-13 Ashcraft 5-0-1-11 Bare 4-0-3-11 Highlander 0-0-0-0 Hartman 0-0-0-0 TOTALS 33-7-18/28-91

(62) FELICITY (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Kidd 2-0-0-4 Crozier 11-0-3-25 Baker 0-0-1-1 Jones 0-0-0-0 Helton 0-0-0-0 Stamper 0-0-3-3 Reeves 2-2-1-7 Moore 1-1-0-3 Blackburn 0-0-0-0 Violette 0-0-0-0 Liming 5-1-4-15 Taulbee 1-0-2-4 TOTALS 22-4-14-62

