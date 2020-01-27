4th quarter offensive woes for WHS in 48-38 loss

MT. ORAB — Western Brown closed out Wilmington in the fourth quarter Monday to forge a tie atop the SBAAC American Division girls basketball standings.

The Lady Broncos outscored the Lady Hurricane 14-2 in the final period, including 11-2 in the final 3:30, to put both teams at 7-1 in the division.

Wilmington is 8-9 overall while Western Brown improves to 11-7.

Sophie Huffman had five points in the first quarter as WHS took a 10-8 lead into the second period. Emma Sams also had five for Western Brown.

Zoey Moore had five in the second off the bench. Wilmington made 5 of 6 free throws and led 24-23 at the intermission. Baylee Jones and Megan West scored five each for the Broncos.

In the third, Sami McCord paced the offense with four and Jasmine Jamiel scored all three of her points. Jones again led WB with five points. The result was a 36-34 lead for the Lady Hurricane going to the final quarter.

Wilmington’s offense was non-existent in the final quarter. Huffman had the only two points for WHS. Western Brown made a steady march to the free throw line, hitting on 8 of 10 in the quarter to secure the win. The Broncos made 14 of 19 overall.

Katie Murphy had nine for WHS and McCord added eight. WB’s Jones led all scorers with 14.

SUMMARY

Jan 27, 2020

@Perry Ogden Court

Western Brown 48 Wilmington 38

WB^8^15^11^14^^48

WI^10^14^12^2^^38

(38) WILMINGTON (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Jamiel 1-0-1-3 Robinson 0-0-0-0 McCord 2-0-4-8 Diels 0-0-0-0 Moore 2-1-0-5 Huffman 3-1-0-7 Drake 2-0-0-4 Murphy 2-2-3-9 Morgan 1-0-0-2. TOTALS 13-4-8/10-38

(48) WESTERN BROWN (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Foster 0-0-0-0 Flischel 0-0-2-2 Abbinante 0-0-0-0 West 3-0-1-7 Ensweiler 0-0-0-0 Akers 0-0-0-0 Jones 4-2-4-14 Tull 0-0-0-0 Sams 4-1-1-10 Roblero-Solis 2-1-3-8 Buttreee 1-0-0-2 Fischer 1-0-3-5 TOTALS 15-4-14/19-48

