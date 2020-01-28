Registration underway for spring flag football, soccer

Registration is underway for Wilmington Parks and Rec co-ed flag football and spring soccer.

Football registration is open until Feb. 17 for children in kindergarten through sixth grade. Practices will begin the week of March 9. Games will begin on March 21. Games are scheduled for Saturdays through April 25.

Cost is $30 for Wilmington residents then $15 for each additional child in a family. Or $40 for participants outside the city limits and $20 for each additional child.

All payments must be received by Feb. 17. There is a $30 charge for returned checks.

Registration can be completed at the Wilmington Parks and Rec Facebook page or at the athletic coordinator’s office at J.W. Denver Williams Jr. Memorial Park.

Also, registration can be completed at http://bit.ly/flagfootball2020.

For soccer, registration runs through Feb. 17 and is open to boys and girls kindergarten through eighth grade.

Leagues will be determined by the number of youth who sign-up. Coaches will contact players by March 6. Clinics for participants will be scheduled. Practices will begin March 9. Games planned for Tuesdays and Thursdays beginning March 23. Days will depend on number of participants. Start date depends on weather.

Cost is $30 for Wilmington residents then $15 for each additional child in a family. Or $40 for participants outside the city limits and $20 for each additional child.

All payments must be received by Feb. 17. There is a $30 charge for returned checks.

Registration can be completed at the Wilmington Parks and Rec Facebook page or at the athletic coordinator’s office at J.W. Denver Williams Jr. Memorial Park.

Also registration can be completed at http://bit.ly/springsoccer2020.

For more information on either flag football or soccer, contact Jody Drake at 366-6682 or via email: wilmingtonparksathletics@gmail.com.