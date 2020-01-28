BHS boys win, girls lose to Bethel-Tate

Blanchester split a pair of matches Monday with Bethel-Tate at Royal Z Lanes.

The BHS girls dropped their match to the Tigers 1,740 to 1,380. Aleah Wells had a 291 series to lead Blanchester.

Jill Hudson finished with 187, Bri Haun with 186 and Kyle Campbell with 177. Madison Pembleton (128) and Leeann Stannus (76) had single games for Blanchester.

For the Blanchester boys, Orin Potts had a 259 game and 417 series to lead the Wildcats to a 2,100 to 1,751 win.

Josh Allen had a 349 series. Bryan Brewer and Brian Miller both had 301 two-game totals. Jacob Shelton had a 267 series.

Blanchester is tied with Clermont Northeastern at 9-3 behind 12-0 Georgetown going in to the league tournament.