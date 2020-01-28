East Clinton girls pick up win over Felicity 61-50

LEES CREEK — The East Clinton girls basketball team defeated Felicity-Franklin 61-50 Monday in SBAAC National Division girls basketball action.

The win puts East Clinton at 5-12 overall and 4-7 in the National Division, just a half-game back in the loss column to Felicity. The Cardinals are 5-11 overall, 4-6 in the SBAAC.

East Clinton led 16-10 after one and 31-24 at halftime.

The Lady Astros broke open the close game in the third quarter by outscoring Felicity 16-8. East Clinton led 47-32 after three.