Blan JV girls top Hillsboro, Reading

The Blanchester junior varsity girls basketball team defeated Hillsboro on Saturday and Reading on Monday.

Against Hillsboro, Blanchester posted a 33-19 victory. BHS was up by one at halftime then outscored the Indians 22-9 in the second half.

Emma Winemiller had 10 points to lead BHS in scoring. Ainsley Whitaker added eight and Zoie Stanforth tossed in five. Olivia Potts finished with four points while Hailey Mulvihill, Kayden Hamm and Maddie Wells had two points each.

On Monday, Blanchester bested Reading 51-33.

“We were making great passes and getting good looks,” BHS coach Pete Jackson said. “Defensively we ran two different presses and two different half-court sets throughout the game and forced turnovers that led to easy baskets. It’s nice when I can sub and we can execute on both ends of the floor.”

Hamm had 12 points to pace the offense. Winemiller added 10 while Whitaker and Potts had seven each. Stanforth finished with five while Wells chipped in with three. Destiny Blankenbeckler, Mulvihill and Maddie Pohlmaneach had two points each. Josie Wilson contributed a free throw.