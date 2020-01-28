2009-10 WC men’s basketball honored

The Wilmington College men’s basketball team from 2009-10 was honored at Saturday’s game against Mount Union at Fred Raizk Arena.

The 2009-10 Quakers won the school’s first-ever Ohio Athletic Conference men’s basketball title with an 82-69 win over Heidelberg in the tournament championship game.

Brandon Rogers led WC with 23 points but had plenty of help as RJ Brown added 19, Tyler White 13 and Antonio Bowman 10.

The Quakers then defeated Lycoming 78-74 in the NCAA Div. III tournament. In the second round, Wilmington was ousted from the tournament by Eastern Mennonite 85-71.

The NCAA Div. III tournament berth was the first-ever for Wilmington College, who made its second trip to the post-season in 2013-14.