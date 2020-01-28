BBK Final: Georgetown 66 East Clinton 48

GEORGETOWN — Georgetown used a late third quarter run, in an otherwise close game, to defeat East Clinton 66-48 Tuesday night in SBAAC National Division boys basketball action at the Brian Grant Gym.

The Astros started where they left off Saturday night, with some crisp passing, as Quinten Tolle hit Colton Vadnais for a jumper for the game’s opening bucket. That, followed by another nice pass, this one from Landon Runyon to Dakota Collom, gave the Astros an early advantage. A couple turnovers hurt EC midway through the period, but momentum swung again as Vadnais took two charges that led to an Astro run, highlighted by a long three from Collom.

The Astros took their third charge of the quarter, as Runyon drew one, and made it pay dividends with a bucket of his own on the ensuing possession. After a lay in for the G-Men as the quarter ended, the score was knotted at 13.

In quite a few games this season, EC has had one bad quarter that puts them behind the 8-ball. The second quarter fit that bill as the Astros only put five points on the board. G-Men coach Cory Copas switched to 2-3 zone that created a couple early turnovers. EC got back on track at the 5:00 mark as Dylan Peterman’s assist to Matt Hall tied things up once again.

When Tolle went to the bench with his second foul midway through the quarter, the G-Men turned up the defensive pressure and Astro turnovers led to a run that quickly turned a tie game into a 10-point lead for GHS. Only the Astro defense kept them in this one, and after a Vadnais free throw, the Astros were able to cut it to single digits, 27-18 at the half.

The third quarter was a stalemate through the first 4:00. Both teams struggled to find any momentum. The Astros finally were able to put together a run that cut the lead to seven, highlighted by a feed from Runyon to Branson Smith, and a three from Peterman. Turnovers, however, reared their ugly head again for EC over the final couple minutes of the quarter, and the G-Men took full advantage, scoring seven points in the final seconds of the period, to turn what had been a closely contested game to a 17 point edge heading to the fourth, 45-28.

Georgetown’s Fred Linville made any chance of an Astro comeback impossible as he was on fire in the fourth, scoring 12 of his game-high 21 points in the final period.

EC scoring was led by Vadnais with 11 points and he was joined in double figures by Dylan Peterman with 10.

The Astros fall to 1-15 with the defeat, and they have the unenviable task of hosting the Blanchester Wildcats Friday night, fresh off of an 87-57 flogging of CNE Tuesday.

In the junior varsity, Georgetown came out on top 51-24. Logan Swayne had nine points to lead East Clinton.

(48) EAST CLINTON (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Smith 3-0-0-6 Collom 1-1-5-8 Garen 0-0-0-0 Runyon 3-1-0-7 Tolle 2-0-0-4 Peterman 4-2-0-10 Hoffman 0-0-0-0 Arnold 0-0-0-0 Neanover 0-0-0-0 Hall 1-0-0-2 Vadnais 4-0-3-11 TOTALS 18-4-8-48

(66) GEORGETOWN (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Miles 4-0-1-9 Galley 1-0-0-2 Tolle 5-0-3-13 Galley 3-1-6-13 Ramey 0-0-0-0 Ernst 0-0-0-0 Burrows 1-0-0-2 Linville 7-3-4-21 Shirley 0-0-0-0 Gilliam 0-0-0-0 Kratzer 3-0-0-6 TOTALS 24-4-14-66

