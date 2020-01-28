BBK Final: Miami Trace 55 Wilmington 50 OT

EBER — In a battle between former South Central Ohio League rivals, Wilmington locked horns with the Miami Trace Panthers on Tuesday night and came up short in overtime, 55-50.

The game featured seven lead changes and 13 ties.

Miami Trace, now 9-8 overall, capitalized at the free throw line in the overtime period, making all eight attempts to nail down the win.

Unfortunately for Wilmington they had four missed free throws, going 8 for 12 while the Panthers converted on 12 of 14 opportunities.

It was nip and tuck throughout the contest, as Wilmington held a 15-14 lead at the first quarter break. Miami Trace outscored WHS, 9-6, to grab a 23-21 halftime lead. With a 15-13 edge in the third quarter, Wilmington knotted the score at 36-36 heading into the final period. The fourth quarter was another defensive standoff at nine points each, with the score tied at 45 at the end of regulation.

Although his team came up short, WHS head coach Matt Kramer felt his squad played hard and battled right to the very end.

“We held our own and had a shot to win it right there at the end of regulation,” said Kramer. “It was intense and our guys continue to show growth steps. We know the record is not where we want it to be (5-10 overall), but I am seeing unity in the locker room. It hurts when we lose a game like this. What really matters is we learn from it and continue to build the program. Our culture is improving. This is why we play and why we coach. We have to turn the page and move on to the next game.”

For Wilmington, Cam Coomer had 15 points. Matt Butcher and Brandon Glass, inserted into the starting line-up, both added 11 points. Glass contributed a trio of three-pointers. Chris Custis added 10 points. For the Panthers, Cameron Moore led with 16 points, freshman Andrew Guthrie added 14, and Kyler Conn scored 12, including the go-ahead layup in a scramble under the boards in the extra period.

Wilmington will have a busy weekend with back-to back games at WHS — Clinton-Massie on Friday at Fred Summers Court and Washington Senior on Saturday at FSC.

SUMMARY

Jan 28, 2020

@Miami Trace High School

Miami Trace 55 Wilmington 50 OT

W^15^6^15^9^5^^50

MT^14^9^13^9^10^^55

(50) WILMINGTON (2fg-3fg-ft-tp) Butcher 1-3-0-11, Coomer 3-2-3-15, Custis 3-1-1-10, Glass 0-3-2-11, Barker 1-0-1-3, Blessing 0-0-0-0, Jones 0-0-0-0, Vilvens 0-0-0-0, Team Totals: 8-9-7-50.

(55) MIAMI TRACE (2fg-3fg-ft-tp) Moore 1-4-2-16, Conn 2-2-2-12, Steele 0-0-2-2, Rogers 3-1-2-11, Guthrie 5-0-4-14, Terry 0-0-0-0, Little 0-0-0-0., Bernard 0-0-0-0. Team Totals: 11-7-12-55.

By Bill Liermann WNJ Sports Writer

Bill Liermann covers college and high school sports for the News Journal. Follow him on Twitter @lierjet.

