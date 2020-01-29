WHS bowlers take 2 from Unioto, Greeneview

WILMINGTON — It was two for the price of one Wednesday for the Wilmington High School girls and boys bowling teams.

The Hurricane teams both picked up two wins over Unioto and Greeneview at Royal Z Lanes in non-league action.

The WHS boys had 2,513 while Unioto posted 2,327 and Greeneview bowled 2,196.

Jordan Macik was the consistent top bowler with games of 195 and 194. Elijah Martini had a 221 game and Grant Pickard bowled a 219. Jordan Tackett had 202.

Wilmington also bowled a 269 baker game.

On the girls side of the ledger, Wilmington had 1,946, Greeneview 1,849 and Unioto 1,444

Alexia Frazier led the Lady Hurricane with a 347 while Ariel Comberger came in with 344.

Jan 29, 2020

@Royal Z Lanes

Boys Results

Wilmington 2513 Unioto 2327 Greeneview 2196

G-Brysten 162, 212; Sam 205, 144; Darian 121, 162; Steven 151, 183; Braeden 180, 183 TOTALS 819, 884

Baker games: 185, 147, 161 TOTAL 493

U-Mitchell Barnes 123, 180; Johnny Kelly 190, 150; Zeb Moore 217, 177; Caleb Smith 163, 202; Ty Schobaleck 207, 184 TOTALS 900, 893

Baker games: 169, 191, 174 TOTAL 534

W-Jordan Tackett 180, 202; Hunter Gallion 185, 136; Jordan Macik 195, 194; Elijah Martini 221, 161; Grant Pickard 154, 219

Baker games: 222, 269, 175 TOTAL 666

Girls Results

Wilmington 1946 Unioto 1444 Greeneview 1849

G-Catie 157, 84; Breanna 90, 153; Ruth 135, 158; Phoenix 175, 186; Anna 135, 142. TOTALS 692, 723

Baker games: 125, 133, 176 TOTAL 434

U-Dylan 138, 133; Sylvia 112, 74; Emily 129, 113; Micah 119, 77; Maykala 128, 103. TOTALS 626, 500

Baker games: 112, 96, 110 TOTAL 318

W-Haylee Wright 129, xx; Kennedy Harcourt 148, 177; Tori Piatt 151, 115; Alexia Frazier 164, 183; Ariel Comberger 172, 172; Kenzie Frazier xx, 129. TOTALS 764, 776

Baker games: 154, 119, 133 TOTAL 406