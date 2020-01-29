Abysmal 4th costs WC women in 85-76 defeat

ADA — An abysmal fourth quarter Wednesday was the undoing of the Wilmington College women’s basketball team in an 85-76 loss to Ohio Northern in Ohio Athletic Conference play at ONU.

Wilmington made just 2 of its first 13 shots from the floor in the fourth quarter and was outscored 18-2 during one stretch. The offensive struggles erased what had been a good game through three quarters for WC.

Kelly Noll connected on 8 of 14 from the floor and led WC with 20 points. She had five rebounds and two steals.

McKayla Binkley had 18 points, 11 rebounds and three assists.

Wilmington had just eight turnovers.

SUMMARY

Jan 29, 2020

@Ohio Northern University

Ohio Northern 85 Wilmington 76

WC^23^23^16^14^^76

ON^18^22^18^27^^85

(76) WILMINGTON (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Lee 3-0-0-6 Lewis 7-0-5-19 M. Binkley 7-1-3-18 Noll 8-3-1-20 H. Binkley 1-1-2-5 Bailey 1-0-0-2 Carpenter 1-1-0-3 B. Davis 0-0-0-0 Nilback 1-0-0-2 E. Davis 0-0-0-0 Jones 0-0-1-1 TOTALS 29-6-12-76

(85) OHIO NORTHERN (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Mescher 8—2-18 Hale 0-0-3-3 Weebs 6-2-4-18 Jacobs 1-1-2-5 Yankle 10-7-0-27 Serbin 1-1-1-4 Brock 1-0-0-2 Wckesser 0-0-0-0 Iliff 2-0-0-4 Parks 0-0-0-0 Ward 2-0-0-4. TOTALS 31-11-12-85

