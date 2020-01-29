Wilmington College men cage Polar Bears 88-69

WILMINGTON — The Wilmington College men’s basketball team swept the season series with Ohio Northern University, completing the two-game run with an 88-69 win Wednesday night in Ohio Athletic Conference play at Fred Raizk Arena.

In the win, Wilmington High School graduate Jeffery Mansfield pushed his consecutive made free throw streak to 30 in a row with an 8-for-8 performance. Since missing both free throw attempts on Dec. 18, Mansfield has made 56 of 61 from the charity stripe.

The Wilmington College men’s basketball record for consecutive made free throws is 41, set by Gary Davis during the 1967-68 season.

With the victory, the Quakers improve to 7-11 overall and 5-7 in the OAC. The defeat drops Ohio Northern to 6-12 overall, 2-9 in conference action.

The Quakers jumped out to a 26-15 margin in the first 10 minutes of action, and outscored the Polar Bears 20-12 the remainder of the half, building a 46-27 halftime lead.

Wilmington kept the pressure on in the second half, eventually extending the lead to 20, midway through the second half.

Colin Myers was high scorer with 20, including four three pointers. Jeffery Mansfield followed with 19 (13 coming in the first half), Abdul Kanu had 15 (nine in the first half), and DaeShawn Jackson added 11, all coming in the second half. A total of nine players reached the scoring column for the Quakers.

The Quakers will travel to Tiffin Saturday to face Heidelberg in OAC action. Tip-off is scheduled for 3 p.m.

Jan 29, 2020

Wilmington 88 Ohio Northern 69

ON^27^42^^69

WC^46^42^^88

(69) OHIO NORTHERN (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Napier 11-0-2-24 Phillips 09-1-0-19 Waugh 1-0-2-4 Allemeier 1-0-0-2 Long 4-0-1-9 Koebel 1-0-0-2 Good 0-0-0-0 McClurg 0-0-0-0 Berner 0-0-1-1 Bryan 4-0-0-8 Bachman 0-0-0-0 Helleman 0-0-0-0 Jeffries 0-0-0-0 TOTALS 31-1-6-69

(88) WILMINGTON (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Abdul 6-1-2-15 Myers 8-4-0-20 Mansfield 5-1-8-19 P. Smith 2-0-0-4 Jackson 5-1-0-11 Kline 0-0-0-0 Mullins 4-1-0-9 Mihalick 0-0-0-0 Clark 1-1-0-3 Horton 0-0-0-0 Mitchell 0-0-0-0 Todd 1-0-0-2 Dado 0-0-0-0 M. Smith 2-1-0-5 Elder 0-0-0-0 TOTALS 34-10-10-88

Mansfield at 30 straight FTs, WC record is 41

By Bill Liermann WNJ Sports Writer

Bill Liermann covers college and high school sports for the News Journal. Follow him on Twitter @lierjet.

