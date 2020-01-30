EC sweeps BT, girls set trio of records

WILMINGTON — The East Clinton girls bowling team broke three school records Wednesday in a win over Bethel-Tate at Royal Z Lanes.

East Clinton came out on top 1,788 to 1,697.

In the boys match, East Clinton trailed by 62 pins then rallied to win by 19, 1,998 to 1,969.

Bradley Simpson had a personal best game of 147. Andy Gilliland tied his high game of 193 and personal best series of 367, which led the team.

Grant Wisecup had a 171 game and Freddy Morgan finished with a 356 series, including a 183 game.

For the Lady Astros, Tessa Bosier had a 362 series to set a new two-game series record for East Clinton. She had games of 184 and 178. The first game 184 was all strikes and spares.

August Morgan became the first EC girl to bowl a 200 game in league play, coach Joe Davis said. She had a 206 game, the new EC girls bowling single game standard, and personal best 351 series.

Josie Runk also had a 351 series, another personal best.

The result of all this was a 775 single team game which is now a school record for the girls for one team game.

