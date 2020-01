Hurricane tops Tigers, improves to 16-2

BATAVIA — Jordan Tackett’s 460 series paced Wilmington over Bethel-Tate 2,583 to 1,758 Thursday in non-league bowling action at Batavia Bowl.

The Hurricane is 16-2 on the year. The Tigers moves to 2-17.

Tackett had games of 204 and 256. Jordan Macik had a 235 game

SUMMARY

Jan 30, 2020

@Batavia Bowl

Wilmington 2583 Bethel-Tate 1758

WHS-Jordan Tackett 204, 256; Hunter Gallion 208, 171; Jordan Macik 154, 235, Elijah Martini 212, 178; Grant Pickard 202, 204 TOTALS 980, 1044

Baker games: 210, 143, 206

BT-Totals 723, 678

Baker games: 145, 96, 116