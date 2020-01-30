GBK Final: Goshen 49 Clinton-Massie 38

ADAMS TOWNSHIP — Unable to hold a first quarter, Clinton-Massie fell to Goshen 49-38 Thursday in SBAAC American Division girls basketball action.

The Falcons led 17-11 after one thanks to Patience Chowning’s nine points, all coming on three-point baskets.

But the Warriors took the lead 28-21 at the half with a big second quarter. Goshen’s Julia Mathewson hit a pair of three-pointers in the second.

Massie battled back in the third to make it anybody’s game going to the final period bu Goshen held on.

Clinton-Massie is 3-15 overall, 1-7 in the American.

Goshen improves to 7-12 overall, 2-7 in the conference.

Chowning led Massie with 16 points. Kenzi Avery had 11 points.

@Brian P. Mudd Court

Goshen 49 Clinton-Massie 38

CM^17^4^9^8^^38

GO^11^17^6^15^^49

(49) GOSHEN (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Strunk 2-1-3-8 Meyers 3-1-1-8 Huffmeyer 3-0-0-6 Kilgore 0-0-0-0 Hopper 2-0-2-6 Mathewson 3-3-0-9 Maco 3-0-2-8 Smiley 1-0-0-2 Dolan 1-0-0-2 TOTALS 18-5-8/17-49

(38) CLINTON-MASSIE (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Jaramillo 0-0-0-0 Phipps 2-0-1-5 Chowning 5-4-2-16 Cranmer 1-0-0-2 Crawford 2-0-0-4 Avery 5-1-0-11 Branham 0-0-0-0 TOTALS 15-5-3/8-38