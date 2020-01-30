GBK Final: Blanchester 45 Lockland 32

BLANCHESTER — Lilly Brown led Blanchester to a 45-32 win over Lockland Thursday for the team’s second straight win.

It was Senior Night and the Ladycats improved to 3-13. Coach Bradon Pyle said his senior class of Brown, Ashlin Benne, Alex Buerkle and Holly Scott are setting a standard for the underclassmen to follow.

“Their intangible qualities – hard work, selflesnesss and integrity are second to none,” Pyle said. ‘They have worked their tails off the last four years and have set a standard for all our underclassmen that I hope carries on for years to come.”

Blanchester jumped out to an 11-2 lead after one then held a 20-12 advantage at halftime. Blanchester pushed its lead to 36-21 after three.

Scott added 11 points and Benne had six and Buerkle scored two.

SUMMARY

Jan 30, 2020

@Blanchester High School

Blanchester 45 Lockland 32

B^11^9^16^9^^45

L^2^10^9^11^^32

(32) LOCKLAND (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Roundtree 2-0-3-6 Cunningham 0-0-3-3 Ratliff 2-0-1-4 Roberts 3-0-0-6 Costanzo 3-0-3-9 Golden 1-0-0-2 TOTALS 11-0-10/17-32

(45) BLANCHESTER (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Irwin 0-0-0-0 Scott 3-1-2-9 Buerkle 1-0-0-2 Tedrick 2-0-0-4 Mulvihill 2-0-0-4 Roy 1-0-2-4 Winemiller 0-0-0-0 Benne 2-2-0-6 Brown 5-0-0-10 Potts 0-0-0-0 Staehling 3-0-0-6 TOTALS 19-3-4/12-45

