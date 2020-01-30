Freshmen lead Lady Hurricane to 53-22 win

WILMINGTON — New Richmond caught a ticked off Wilmington team three days after the Hurricane lost sole possession of first place in the SBAAC American Division, and the Hurricane made the Lions pay.

Wilmington scored the first 17 points of the game, held New Richmond to two field goal attempts in the first quarter and ran away with a 53-22 victory Thursday at Fred Summers Court.

“The girls came out with a very positive mentality. I think they were mad at the way we executed Monday at Western Brown,” WHS head coach Zach Williams said. “They came out and took care of business early.”

New Richmond (7-10, 4-4) took three minutes to even get a shot off. By then, Wilmington (9-9, 8-1) was up 7-0.

The Hurricane advantage swelled to 20 by the 5:46 mark of the second quarter, 23-3.

“As a group, that probably was one of our most solid first halves,” Williams said.

Wilmington’s cushion reached 31 less than two minutes into the third quarter, 41-10.

Its largest lead of the night was 45-12 with 4:58 left in the third.

Wilmington freshmen Sophie Huffman and Katie Murphy led all scorers with 14 points each.

Julia Keith led the Lions with eight.

SUMMARY

Jan 30, 2020

@Fred Summers Court

Wilmington 53 New Richmond 22

NR^1^9^7^5^^22

W^17^17^13^6^^53

(22) NEW RICHMOND (fg-ft-tp) Bird 0-0-0, Fagan 1-1-4, Keith 4-0-8, Maness 1-0-2, Clift 1-1-3, Lane 0-0-0, Smith 1-0-3, Patterson 1-0-2. Total 9-2-22. 3-point goals: 2 (Fagan, Smith). FTM-FTA 2-4, 50 percent.

(53) WILMINGTON (fg-ft-tp) Jamiel 1-1-3, Sami McCord 2-2-7, Huffman 5-4-14, Murphy 6-2-14, Morgan 3-0-7, Perdue 0-0-0, Robinson 1-0-2, Noszka 0-0-0, Diels 0-0-0, Moore 1-0-2, Sydney McCord 0-0-0, Drake 2-0-4, McDaniel 0-0-0. Total 21-9-53. 3-point goals: 2 (Sami McCord, Morgan). FTM-FTA 9-11, 81 percent.