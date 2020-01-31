Comberger leads WHS girls to win over BT

BATAVIA — The Wilmington High School girls bowling team defeated Bethel-Tate 1,878 to 1,734 Thursday in a non-league match at Batavia Bowl.

Ariel Comberger was the top bowler of the day, posting games of 192 and 202.

Wilmington also had two solid baker games, 176 and 198.

SUMMARY

Jan 30, 2020

@Batavia Bowl

Wilmington 1878 Bethel-Tate 1734

W-Kennedy Harcourt 128, 109; Alexia Frazier 113, 150; Ariel Comberger 192, 202; Kenzie Frazier 118, xx; Lexus Reiley xx, 113. TOTALS 682, 709

Baker games: 115, 176, 198 TOTAL 489

BT-Alyssa 107, 112; Kasie 160, 115; Ashlee 145, 119; Lauren 137, 135; Ryla 180, 159. TOTALS 729, 632

Baker games: 119, 138, 116